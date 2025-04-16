Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Adds power-play assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Rinzel notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Rinzel hit the ground running at the NHL level, earning five assists over his first nine games. His last three helpers came on the power play. The 20-year-old University of Minnesota product should have an inside track to an NHL job, including top-four minutes and power-play time, to begin 2025-26. Fantasy managers in redraft formats should consider him a sleeper option -- if he quarterbacks the top power-play unit, he'll get enough offense to be useful.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now