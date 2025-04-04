NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. Carolina plays in Detroit, Washington hosts Chicago while the Islanders are home to Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. CHI ($8,400): Lindgren will get the start as Logan Thompson suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday versus the Hurricanes. Lindgren is 17-12-3 with a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season. He could have an easier time of things Friday as Chicago is averaging only 2.69 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at NYI ($8,100): Gustavsson turned aside 32 shots in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Feb. 8, his only start against New York this season. Gustavsson is 29-17-6 with five shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Jackson Blake, CAR at DET ($4,900): Blake has moved up to the top line, alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Blake has three goals and eight points in his last eight games, including two power play goals Wednesday versus Washington.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at DET ($4,500): Stankoven has goals in each of his last two games. The rookie has 12 goals and 35 points across 70 games with Dallas and Carolina this season and is a nice addition to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Capitals vs. Chicago

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C- $6,000), Alex Ovechkin (W-$8,000), Tom Wilson (W - $5,800)

The Capitals have shuffled their lines lately and Ovechkin finds himself with Wilson and Dubois at this time. Ovechkin has 39 goals and 66 points across 59 games this season, while Dubois has had a resurgence in his career with 19 goals and 44 assists in 75 games after a disastrous 2023-24 campaign with the Kings, where he had only 16 goals and 40 points in 82 contests. Wilson has a career high 32 goals and 61 points in 74 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at DET ($4,600): Gostisbehere has been outstanding of late with eight assists in his last seven games, including five points on the power play. Gostisbehere has seven goals and 43 points in 65 games this season, leading all Carolina blueliners.

Sam Rinzel, CHI at WAS ($3,000): Rinzel has been unable to pick up a point in either of his first two games in the NHL since signing with Chicago after a couple of seasons at the University of Minnesota. He is averaging 21:56 of ice time, including 2:52 per game on the top power-play unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.