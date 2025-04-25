Fantasy Hockey Rookie Recap: Looking Ahead to 2025-26

Wolf played a handful of NHL games before the 2024-25 season, and his starting opportunity arrived this season when the Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the Devils last summer. The 24-year-old is in the Calder conversation after recording a .910 save percentage, a 2.64

A 5-foot-9 defenseman, Hutson (21 years old) quickly extinguished any size concerns by playing all 82 regular-season games and posting 66 points -- 26 on the power play -- while averaging 22:44 of ice time. The Boston University product appears to be a lock for the Calder Trophy. While the 2022 second-round pick needs to polish his defensive game before he becomes a team's true No. 1 defenseman, Hutson will continue to log enough minutes, especially on the No. 1 power play, to justify his selection in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts in the 2025-26 season.

It was another star-studded year for NHL rookies culminating with Lane Hutson , Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini all being in the hunt for the Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie. Nearly all the rookies on the list below will have some level of fantasy appeal during the 2025-26 season, and it's important to manage expectations with the youngsters as they move into their second seasons. Let's take a look at who we should be keeping an eye on.

Top NHL Rookies: Lane Hutson Leads Calder Trophy Contenders

It was another star-studded year for NHL rookies culminating with Lane Hutson, Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini all being in the hunt for the Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie. Nearly all the rookies on the list below will have some level of fantasy appeal during the 2025-26 season, and it's important to manage expectations with the youngsters as they move into their second seasons. Let's take a look at who we should be keeping an eye on.

Lane Hutson: Calder Trophy Favorite and Fantasy Draft Pick

A 5-foot-9 defenseman, Hutson (21 years old) quickly extinguished any size concerns by playing all 82 regular-season games and posting 66 points -- 26 on the power play -- while averaging 22:44 of ice time. The Boston University product appears to be a lock for the Calder Trophy. While the 2022 second-round pick needs to polish his defensive game before he becomes a team's true No. 1 defenseman, Hutson will continue to log enough minutes, especially on the No. 1 power play, to justify his selection in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts in the 2025-26 season.

Dustin Wolf: Emerging NHL Starter with Fantasy Potential

Wolf played a handful of NHL games before the 2024-25 season, and his starting opportunity arrived this season when the Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the Devils last summer. The 24-year-old is in the Calder conversation after recording a .910 save percentage, a 2.64 GAA and a 29-16-8 record. Wolf's performance tapered off in the second half, as he earned a .918 save percentage through the first 26 games compared to a .900 mark over the final 27 games while not seeing a significant rise in expected GA/60, per Natural Stat Trick. Wolf has the summer to learn from his experiences and should be considered a solid starter again next season, but he's not ready for a Connor Hellebuyck/Andrei Vasilevskiy workload yet. We should project 50-55 starts.

Macklin Celebrini: Rising Star with Point-Per-Game Potential

Celebrini would likely win the Calder Trophy if not for Hutson, his college teammate, dominating (at two years older) for the Canadiens. The former registered 25 goals and 38 assists across 70 games on the league-worst Sharks, but his minus-31 rating was a drag on his overall fantasy output. For reference, Connor Bedard produced 22 goals, 39 assists and a minus-44 rating through 68 games as a rookie. Bedard's per-game production dropped off in his second season, and Celebrini will look to avoid such a fate. There is no magic formula to ensure improvement in Season Two, as even Nathan MacKinnon endured a dropoff in his second season, but Celebrini has a more conventional No. 1 center frame at two inches taller than Bedard, not to mention the culture in San Jose looks more appealing to an outsider. Furthermore, the Sharks have the cap space to bring in strong complementary players this offseason, providing Celebrini with the tools to continue his upward trajectory. He should fire at a point-per-game pace next year.

Will Smith's Stellar Rookie Season with the San Jose Sharks

The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith excelled in his first NHL season as Celebrini's teammate and frequent linemate, generating 18 goals and 45 points through 74 games. Smith is a phenomenal talent with enough creativity to take the next step alongside Celebrini. While the Sharks are a few years from truly contending, Smith could realistically post 20-25 goals and 65 points with another full summer of training under his belt.

Matvei Michkov: Goal-Scoring Threat with Breakout Potential

Michkov was taken three spots after Smith in the 2023 NHL Draft, and he fired out of the gate as a rookie with 11 goals through the first 25 games while scoring at a 23.9 percent rate. Of course, Michkov cooled off but still finished the season with 26 goals, most among all rookies. The Russian winger was sheltered most of the season with 16:16 of ice time per game through the first 71 matchups. After the Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella, however, Michkov averaged 19:36 of ice time through the final nine games and generated six goals and six assists under interim coach Brad Shaw. If such usage continues next season, 30 goals and 70 points are within reach.

Cutter Gauthier's Impressive Debut with Anaheim Ducks

Gauthier is yet another rookie hit in Anaheim with 20 goals and 22 assists across 82 games. The 20-year-old accomplished this while playing just 14:04 per game. He looked more comfortable as the season progressed, and his production responded accordingly with 11 goals and 11 assists across the final 27 games despite not receiving an increase in playing time or consistent power-play usage. If he garners top-six minutes with a power-play role, 25 goals and as many assists should be a comfortable projection.

Zachary Bolduc's Impactful Season with St. Louis Blues

Bolduc earned a full-time role with the Blues this season and mostly played on the third line with power-play minutes, but he had a few cups of coffee in the top six. The 2021 first-round pick plays with an edge and has a nasty wrist shot, translating to 19 goals, 17 assists and 108 hits across 71 games while averaging just 12:18 of ice time. Bolduc maxed out his production in his current slot, and it's unlikely he moves up in the lineup next season now that Jimmy Snuggerud is on board and thriving.

Mackie Samoskevich's Role in the Panthers' Lineup

Samoskevich was taken seven picks after Bolduc and served in a similar role until after the 4 Nations Face-Off (with Matthew Tkachuk injured) when his ice time increased to 16:34 per game, producing seven goals and seven assists through 24 outings. While he proved he can hold his own in the role, the Panthers have a loaded top six that Samoskevich isn't guaranteed to be a part of next year.

Jackson Blake's Ascent in the Carolina Hurricanes Roster

After two strong seasons at North Dakota, Blake immediately jumped to the NHL and climbed his way up the depth chart. The 2021 fourth-round pick mostly stayed in the bottom six until the Hurricanes traded Martin Necas and Jack Drury to the Avalanche, opening a role in the top six. Blake found his stride down the stretch with 12 points over the final 14 games. He should be locked into the top nine next season with some stints on the first line included.

Logan Stankoven's Impact Following Trade to the Hurricanes

Stankoven was sent to the Hurricanes in the Mikko Rantanen trade, and he generated nine points through 19 games before potting two goals in Game 1 of the first round. Stankoven should push Blake for top-six minutes next season.

Emerging College Rookies Ready to Shine in the NHL

An assortment of future stars signed NHL contracts after their collegiate seasons ended. Ryan Leonard had a slow start with the Capitals, but the two-time, 30-goal scorer at Boston College should be a power-play factor next year. Jimmy Snuggerud immediately slotted into the Blues' top six and posted five points through the first nine games, setting himself up to remain in that role moving forward. Gabe Perreault didn't post a point through five games with the Rangers, but his ability to distribute the puck and the Rangers' lack of depth at wing should make Perreault a top-six winger next year. Sam Rinzel averaged a whopping 23:22 of ice time through nine games with the Blackhawks and had five points to show for it. He'll likely quarterback the Blackhawks' No. 1 power play next year. Zeev Buium has played sheltered minutes with the Wild thus far, but he has superstar potential after posting 98 points through two seasons at Denver.