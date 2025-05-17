Sam Steel News: Scores goal in win

Steel scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Steel's tally at 11:12 of the second period tied the game at 1-1. The fourth-liner was more impactful in the second round than he was versus the Avalanche in the opening round of the playoffs. This was Steel's first goal this postseason, and he's added five assists, including three over six games against the Jets. The center has added six shots on net, 20 hits, eight blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 13 playoff outings.