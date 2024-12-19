Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Stumbles in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Ersson stopped 18 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The five goals allowed tied Ersson's season high, and the 25-year-old netminder has yet to rediscover the form he was flashing prior to getting hurt in November. In four starts since his return from a lower-body injury, he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.86 GAA and miserable .828 save percentage. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov may begin to see more work again if Ersson doesn't turn things around quickly.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now