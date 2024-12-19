Samuel Ersson News: Stumbles in Detroit
Ersson stopped 18 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The five goals allowed tied Ersson's season high, and the 25-year-old netminder has yet to rediscover the form he was flashing prior to getting hurt in November. In four starts since his return from a lower-body injury, he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.86 GAA and miserable .828 save percentage. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov may begin to see more work again if Ersson doesn't turn things around quickly.
