Samuel Girard News: Distributes helper in defeat

Girard banked an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Girard registered the primary helper on Parker Kelly's first-period marker. The 26-year-old Girard has been productive lately, as he's delivered a goal and four assists over his last six games. The left-shot blueliner is skating alongside Josh Manson in the top four, and he's second among Colorado's defensemen in points behind only Cale Makar. Girard has compiled 10 points (one goal), 16 shots, 34 blocks, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 games.