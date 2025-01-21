Samuel Girard News: Pockets helper in loss

Girard recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

The helper was Girard's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The defenseman has resumed his regular role on the second pairing and second power-play unit. He's not a top scorer from the blue line, but his point total of 19 in 45 contests is already better than his 18 points in 59 outings in the 2023-24 regular season. He's added 43 hits, 70 blocked shots, 61 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 2024-25.