Seth Jarvis News: Pots empty-netter

Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jarvis continues to hum along on offense with four goals and eight assists over his last 11 contests. The 22-year-old winger put the bow on Thursday's win for the Hurricanes. Jarvis is up to 12 goals, 30 points, 92 shots on net, 54 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances. He remains on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the second year in a row, but he may fall short of matching his 33-goal, 67-point effort from the 2023-24 regular season.