Shane Pinto News: Records helper in win
Pinto logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Pinto now has three points over his last two outings after picking up just one assist in the previous seven games. The 24-year-old center often plays more than his third-line role would suggest -- he led all Senators forwards with 21:50 of ice time Sunday, his second straight game over the 20-minute mark. He's produced 13 points, 63 shots on net, 32 hits, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances. Should Pinto continue to see more ice time, his production will likely keep improving in the second half of the campaign.
