Shane Wright News: Adds assist in loss

Wright produced an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Head coach Dan Bylsma continues to tinker with his lines, and that resulted in Wright playing alongside Jared McCann and Yanni Groude. The trio combined on McCann's first-period tally. It's a good spot for Wright, who has taken strides in recent weeks and will now get to play alongside a strong scorer and a steady defensive forward until the next shuffle. Wright has three goals and six assists through 11 games in December, and he's at a total of 16 points (six on the power play), 32 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances.