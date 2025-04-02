Shane Wright News: Lights lamp in win

Wright scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Wright snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old had six points over 15 games in March, but he logged multiple points in two of those contests, so he still needs to improve on consistency. For the season, the center is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 81 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 53 hits and a plus-3 rating across 73 appearances.