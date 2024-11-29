Shea Theodore News: Produces assist in win

Theodore notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Theodore has five helpers and a plus-7 rating over his last five contests. He had the secondary helper on Brett Howden's game-winning tally with 4:05 left in the third period. Overall, Theodore has been a steady source of offense on the blue line, racking up a goal, 17 helpers, 47 shots, 32 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances. He's earned seven of his assists on the power play.