Sidney Crosby News: Game-time decision Saturday

Crosby (rest) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Saturday, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

That's no surprise as the 37-year-old captained Team Canada to the championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Crosby had one goal and four assists in four games at the tournament, finishing tied for second in scoring with teammate Connor McDavid. Crosby missed the last two games before the break with an upper-body injury, but he has fully recovered from the injury.