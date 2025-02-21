Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Game-time decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Crosby (rest) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Saturday, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

That's no surprise as the 37-year-old captained Team Canada to the championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Crosby had one goal and four assists in four games at the tournament, finishing tied for second in scoring with teammate Connor McDavid. Crosby missed the last two games before the break with an upper-body injury, but he has fully recovered from the injury.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now