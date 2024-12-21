Fantasy Hockey
Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom News: Six points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Holmstrom picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The winger has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games. Holmstrom now has 21 points, including nine goals, at 39 shots in 34 games. He's four points from his career mark (21), which he set last season in 75 games, and he's on pace to flirt with a 50-point season. Holmstrom has a great shot, plays smart and knows how to perform in all zones. He's the kind of player who can excel in a PK role, too. That may ultimately pigeon hole Holmstrom, but until then, he's a solid winger who can help in medium-sized leagues.

