Simon Holmstrom News: Stays hot with goal

Holmstrom scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Holmstrom opened the scoring at 10:02 of the second period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. He has four goals and an assist over six outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Islanders have a lot of players competing for bottom-six minutes, but Holmstrom has bought himself some separation from the pack with his strong play recently. The winger is at 13 goals, 27 points, 50 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 43 contests this season.