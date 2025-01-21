Simon Holmstrom News: Tallies shorthanded game-winner

Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Holmstrom's shortie at 2:57 of the second period stood as the game-winner. This was his second game back after he missed seven contests due to an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old forward has 10 goals, 13 helpers, 45 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 39 appearances. He's emerging as a decent two-way forward, and he needs just two more points to match his production from 75 regular-season outings in 2023-24.