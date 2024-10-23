Simon Nemec News: Notches power-play helper

Nemec logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Lightning.

The helper was Nemec's first point in nine outings this season. The 20-year-old defenseman is fortunate to still be in the NHL, but that may not last much longer since Luke Hughes (shoulder) and Brett Pesce (lower body) are nearing their respective returns. Nemec has added nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while seeing third-pairing minutes and some power-play time.