Sonny Milano Injury: Likely to be ready at training camp

Milano (upper body) is feeling good and is expected to be ready for training camp in September, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Milano suffered the injury in early November and missed the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old played in only three regular-season games and was unable to hit the scoresheet. Milano suffered a "significant setback" in early March, but he seems to have recovered and is expected to challenge for a role as a bottom-six forward in training camp.