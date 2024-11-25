Spencer Martin News: Expected to start

Martin will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin has a 1-2-1 record with one shutout, a 3.21 GAA and an .870 save percentage through five appearances this season. He will occupy the No. 1 goalie role for the Hurricanes because of injuries to Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pytor Kochetkov (concussion). Yaniv Perets was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday to be the backup netminder. Dallas is tied for 11th in the league with 3.42 goals per game in 2024-25.