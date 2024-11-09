Stuart Skinner News: Facing Canucks

Skinner will be between the visiting pipes in Vancouver on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner gave up three goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas. The loss gave Skinner a 3-5-1 start, along with a 3.28 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Skinner also got off to a slow start last season before rebounding and ending the regular season with a 36-16-5 mark, with a 2.62 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He will not have an easy time with the Canucks, who are 7-2-3 this season, though they have struggled at home, going 1-1-3.