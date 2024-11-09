Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner News: Facing Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Skinner will be between the visiting pipes in Vancouver on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner gave up three goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas. The loss gave Skinner a 3-5-1 start, along with a 3.28 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Skinner also got off to a slow start last season before rebounding and ending the regular season with a 36-16-5 mark, with a 2.62 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He will not have an easy time with the Canucks, who are 7-2-3 this season, though they have struggled at home, going 1-1-3.

