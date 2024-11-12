Tage Thompson Injury: Being evaluated Tuesday

Thompson, who suffered a lower-body injury versus the Canadiens on Monday, will be evaluated Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

The Sabres have a scheduled off day Tuesday since they aren't back in action until Thursday's matchup with the Blues, which means that the team won't be providing a real update on Thompson's status. If the No. 1 center does miss out, it could mean more opportunities for Dylan Cozens or moving Jack Quinn to his natural center position. Thompson's off to an impressive start with 11 goals and seven assists, including four power-play points, in 16 games this year.