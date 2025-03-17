NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 17

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Monday has five games scheduled, including three starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one beginning at 7:30 pm. and one getting underway at 8:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Philadelphia) and Toronto (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Los Angeles (at Minnesota), New Jersey (at Columbus) and Boston (vs. Buffalo) are also favored. The Over/Under for the Devils-Blue Jackets matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Flyers-Lightning and Flames-Maple Leafs contests expect 6.0 goals, and the Kings-Wild game anticipates 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. CGY ($8,000): Woll has won three of his past four starts despite two rocky performances. He settled down in a 4-3 shootout win over Utah last Monday. Woll has stopped 72 of 80 shots en route to a 3-0-0 record versus the Flames. Calgary ranks 32nd in the league with 2.55 goals per game in 2024-25.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at MIN ($7,700): Kuemper has emerged victorious in four of his last five outings, stopping 125 of 129 shots and posting shutouts in two straight games. Going into Monday's action, Minnesota has scored two goals or fewer in nine of 10 games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. BUF ($8,600): Pastrnak has failed to reach the scoresheet in two games over his last 24 appearances. He has 17 goals on 101 shots and 23 assists over that stretch. Pastrnak has five goals and 16 points in his past 10 contests versus Buffalo, including three helpers and five shots in two games this season.

Tage Thompson, BUF at BOS ($8,200): Thompson has six goals on 24 shots and two assists in the past seven matches, including three goals and two helpers during his three-game point streak. He has three goals, eight shots and one assist in two outings versus the Bruins this campaign.

William Nylander, TOR vs. CGY ($8,000): Nylander has generated four goals and six assists over his eight-game point spree. During that span, he has earned 26 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists). Nylander has seven goals and 14 helpers in a nine-game point spree versus Calgary, including a hat trick in a 6-3 win for the Maple Leafs on Feb. 4.

Jesper Bratt, NJD at CBJ ($7,100): Bratt has earned three straight multi-point performances, supplying two goals on seven shots and seven assists. He has one goal, three shots and two helpers in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season.

Timo Meier, NJD at CBJ ($6,400): Meier has two goals on 12 shots and one assist across a three-game point spree. He has notched four goals and two helpers in his last eight contests. Meier has two goals and 10 shots in two appearances versus the Blue Jackets in 2024-25.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Lightning vs. Flyers

Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,900), Anthony Cirelli (C - $6,000), Brandon Hagel (W - $7,900)

After his 10-game point streak ended, Kucherov has one goal and five assists in his last five appearances. Cirelli halted a seven-game pointless skid with a two-goal performance in Saturday's 6-2 win over Boston. Hagel has one goal and four helpers in the past five contests, including one goal and assists in his three-game point streak.

Tampa Bay's top line had two goals and two assists in Saturday's win. The trio should log heavy minutes in Monday's game, especially if the Lightning decide to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen again. Philadelphia has surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.37) this season, while the Lightning have scored the second-most goals per game (3.53).

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY at TOR ($6,200): Weegar has compiled one goal and 14 points in the last 15 games. He has been held off the scoresheet once in his past six appearances, collecting a power-play goal, six assists two on the power play and one shorthanded), 10 shots and 16 blocks. Weegar had two assists and three shots in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Feb. 4.

Luke Hughes, NJD at CBJ ($5,100): Hughes has amassed two goals and 12 points in 12 games entering Monday's action. He has three multi-point efforts in his last six outings, collecting one goal, six helpers (four on the power play) and seven shots. Hughes has two goals on eight shots and four points in two previous meetings with Columbus this season.

