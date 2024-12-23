Taylor Hall News: Earns two more assists

Hall registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Hall helped out on the first and last goals of the game, but the Blackhawks didn't do enough in between. This was his second two-assist effort in a row, and he's earned four multi-point efforts with a total of five goals and seven helpers over his last 14 appearances. The winger has just 18 points through 34 outings overall, but his recent performance is a level of offense that can help in most fantasy formats. Hall has added 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-8 rating this season.