Thomas Chabot News: Earns helper in return

Chabot notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

Chabot missed Thursday's game against the Capitals due to a facial injury sustained Tuesday versus the Islanders. It was a short-term absence, as he was able to suit up and play 27:45 in Saturday's contest, his second-highest ice-time total this season. The defenseman has produced 20 points, 97 shots on net, 35 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 44 appearances in a top-four role. His absence was his first of the season, a positive sign for the 27-year-old, who has never exceeded 71 games played in a campaign.