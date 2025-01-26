Tomas Hertl News: Extends point streak to nine games

Hertl scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Hertl is absolutely rolling in January -- he extended his point streak to nine games with this tally. During the streak, he has seven goals and six assists, and he's earned six of those 13 points on the power play. The 31-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 39 points, 124 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 50 appearances. He's surpassed his production from 54 outings between Vegas and San Jose last year, and he could take a run at reaching the 70-point mark for the second time in his career.