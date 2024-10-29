Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Manages assist Tuesday

Van Riemsdyk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Van Riemsdyk had a helper on an Aliaksei Protas tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. With four assists over his last five games, van Riemsdyk is adding some offense from a third-pairing role. The defenseman has logged 17 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances this season, though his scoring pace will likely drop over time since he has just one 20-point campaign to his name in 10 previous seasons.