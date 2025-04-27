Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Supplies two helpers

Van Riemsdyk recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Van Riemsdyk snapped a 12-game point drought, which spanned all of April up to Sunday. He got back on the scoresheet by helping out on third-period tallies from Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane, which flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. In the regular season, van Riemsdyk had 21 points, 80 shots on net, 151 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 82 appearances in a bottom-four role.