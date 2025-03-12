Trevor Zegras News: Manages power-play assist

Zegras posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Zegras set up a Mason McTavish tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Zegras has earned an assist in three straight games, though this was his first power-play contribution since Nov. 15 versus the Red Wings. The creative forward is at 20 points (two on the power play), 75 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's productive currently, and he has the talent to help fantasy managers over the final month-plus of the campaign.