Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras News: Manages power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Zegras posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Zegras set up a Mason McTavish tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Zegras has earned an assist in three straight games, though this was his first power-play contribution since Nov. 15 versus the Red Wings. The creative forward is at 20 points (two on the power play), 75 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's productive currently, and he has the talent to help fantasy managers over the final month-plus of the campaign.

Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now