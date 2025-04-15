Trevor Zegras News: Offers helper

Zegras notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Zegras had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The 24-year-old has earned three goals and three assists over eight outings in April as he continues to put together a strong finish to the campaign. Overall, he's at 12 goals, 20 helpers, 96 shots on net, 47 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 56 appearances.