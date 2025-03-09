Trevor Zegras News: Records assist in win

Zegras posted an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Zegras helped out on Drew Helleson's tally in the second period. This was just Zegras' second helper over four outings since he returned from a three-game suspension. The 23-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 73 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-7 rating across 38 appearances this season. He should continue to offer decent offense as long as he remains in a top-six role.