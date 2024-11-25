Trevor Zegras News: Scores on delayed penalty

Zegras scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

A delayed penalty call against the Kraken led to Zegras' tally. The Ducks kept possession for a while and initiated a line change to get their top personnel on the ice. Once they got the zone entry they wanted, Zegras quickly buried a pass from Troy Terry to tie the game at 1-1. The 23-year-old Zegras has two goals and three assists over his last five contests. He's up to three tallies, eight points, 40 shots on net, eight PIM, 13 hits and 15 blocked shots over 20 appearances. His injury-ravaged 2023-24 and slow start to 2024-25 have burned many fantasy managers, but if Zegras can sustain his recent level of production, he needs to be rostered in most formats.