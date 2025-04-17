Troy Terry News: Tallies lone goal in overtime loss

Terry scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Terry ended up earning just four points over nine contests in April. The 27-year-old was able to produce 21 goals, 34 assists, 188 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in a career-high 77 games played in 2024-25. He's been a big part of the Ducks' offense for a few years, but he may slip into more of a middle-six, supporting role as more prospects establish themselves at the NHL level in the coming years.