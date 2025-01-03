Troy Terry News: Three-point effort Thursday

Terry recorded two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets. He also recorded three shots on goal, one hit and a plus-1 rating.

Terry extended his point streak to four games, a span in which he's tallied four goals and two assists, and he was the hero for the Ducks after scoring the game-winning goal midway through overtime. The 27-year-old winger has been both consistent and productive in recent weeks, tallying 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his 15 appearances since the beginning of December. Over that stretch, Terry has also racked up 49 shots, two hits, seven blocked shots and six PIM.