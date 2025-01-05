Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Bertuzzi News: Finds twine again in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 11:04pm

Bertuzzi found the back of the net on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bertuzzi potted his 14th goal of the campaign to open the scoring in the first period of Sunday's loss. In addition, the 29-year-old logged one blocked shot, one hit, two takeaways and a minus-1 rating in 18:11 of ice time. Bertuzzi has scored in three straight games, and he's been a consistent contributor of late with six goals and two helpers over his last eight games. Overall, the Ontario native is leading Chicago with 14 goals, and he's accounted for 21 points and a minus-20 rating through 40 appearances in 2024-25.

