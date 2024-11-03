Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Forces overtime Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Bertuzzi has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and his tally Saturday was a clutch one. He tied the game at 3-3 with 31 seconds left in the third period, setting the stage for the Blackhawks to finish off the comeback win in the shootout. Bertuzzi is up to four goals, 25 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 outings this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role with power-play time.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now