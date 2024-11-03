Tyler Bertuzzi News: Forces overtime Saturday

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Bertuzzi has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and his tally Saturday was a clutch one. He tied the game at 3-3 with 31 seconds left in the third period, setting the stage for the Blackhawks to finish off the comeback win in the shootout. Bertuzzi is up to four goals, 25 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 outings this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role with power-play time.