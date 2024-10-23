Tyler Bertuzzi News: Nets goal Tuesday

Bertuzzi netted a goal on the power play in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

In addition to scoring his second goal of the season, Bertuzzi logged five shots, two blocks, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 14:51 of ice time. The left-shot winger has scored twice in his last three appearances, but he's yet to register an assist this season. The 29-year-old is filling a top-six role and skating with the top power-play group, but the possibility of Bertuzzi producing offense consistently could take time as he adjusts to his new club.