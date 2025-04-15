Tyler Bertuzzi News: Tallies power-play goal

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Bertuzzi has three goals and an assist over seven contests in April. The 30-year-old heated up in mid-March and has kept it going with 11 points over his last 14 games to help salvage the last part of a challenging season. Overall, he's at 45 points, reaching that level for the fourth time in his nine-year career. He's added 131 shots on net, 60 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-39 rating over 81 appearances.