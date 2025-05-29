Tyson Foerster News: Signs two-year extension

Foerster signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Flyers on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Foerster tallied 25 goals in 81 regular-season games this season. The 23-year-old chipped in with 18 assists, 75 hits, 54 blocked shots and 49 PIM. He was on fire at the end of the season, scoring nine times while adding a pair of assists in his last nine contests.