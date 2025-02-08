NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL is about to take some time off for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. We will see the last NHL action for a few days this weekend. Saturday is, unsurprisingly, packed, with 28 teams in action. Setting aside afternoon affairs, though, we are left with 10 games at 10 p.m. ET or later. Looking at those matchups, here are my NHL DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were five games on Friday. With all but four teams in action on Saturday, some teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Los Angeles and Nashville are at home. The Blackhawks, Stars, Islanders, Rangers and Penguins are all on the road. None play one another, which means a lot of teams in favorable situations.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($8,300): Over his last 11 starts, dating back to New Year's Eve, Binnington has a 2.60 GAA and .910 save percentage. That feels sufficient to handle a matchup with the NHL's worst offense. While the Blackhawks are in a real dogfight among the bottom-four teams in goals per game, they are last in shots on net per contest. Now, the Blackhawks are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NYI ($7,800): Gustavsson's been a bit erratic in 2025, but he just made 37 saves on 38 shots against the Hurricanes. All in all, he has a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Islanders are in the bottom 10 in goals per game. While the Wild have a bottom-five penalty kill, the Islanders have the league's worst power play.

Joey Daccord, SEA at CGY ($7,500): You could just go with goalies facing teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, but there are good options beyond that space. Daccord has a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage on the season. Only once in his last 11 starts has he finished a game with a save percentage below .900. The Flames have only managed 2.65 goals per contest, so Daccord's recent run of success shouldn't be too threatened.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. NYI ($6,200): Even though Boldy has a 9.6 percent shooting rate, comfortably below his career 12.6 percent number heading into this season, he's managed 45 points in 55 games. That includes 13 points with the extra man, which is what is central here. I mentioned the Islanders have a poor power play, but the penalty kill isn't any better. New York ranks 31st in penalty-kill percentage.

JJ Peterka, BUF at NSH ($6,000): Bolstered by a hat trick against the Bruins, Peterka has four goals and four assists over his last seven games. He's put 23 shots on net in that time as well. Quietly, and unexpectedly, the Predators are in the bottom eight in GAA. They also are one of the teams closing out a back-to-back, even if they are at home.

Tyson Foerster, PHI vs. PIT ($5,700): Foerster had a stretch of cold play, but he's potted a goal in two games in a row and could easily make it a third. While San Jose has now pulled away from Pittsburgh for last in GAA, Pittsburgh is still 31st, and that's still poor. The Penguins are also one of the teams on the second leg of a back-to-back.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Brayden Schenn (C - $4,800), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,100), Dylan Holloway (W - $5,800)

The Blues are only slightly better offensively than the Blackhawks, but the Blackhawks are decidedly worse defensively. Chicago joins San Jose as the two teams in the bottom three in both GAA and shots on net allowed per game. Then, of course, you throw in the fact it is on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. St. Louis' best forward is on this line, so it's the one I went with.

Schenn has been cold recently (one point in his past six games), but he previously had a streak of 12 points in 13 games. He's been a 20-goal guy for a few seasons in a row, so I can see him getting back on track in this matchup. Kyrou is the aforementioned best offensive player for the Blues, or at least decidedly the best goal scorer. He already has 23 goals through 55 games. Over the last two seasons, he's hit the 30-goal mark. Holloway has been a fine addition to this lineup. Getting his first real run in the NHL, he's tallied 16 goals and 23 assists. Not only that, but he has 20 points over his last 20 games, and that's with an entirely reasonable 13 percent shooting rate.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers

Adam Fantilli (C - $6,600), Dmitri Voronkov (W - $6,300), Kent Johnson (W - $5,000)

The University of Michigan is bringing it in a big way for Columbus (which is a fun twist for Jackets fans who are also Buckeyes fans, I'm sure). New York is somewhat surprisingly one of the six teams who has allowed at least 30 shots on net per game. The Rangers played Friday, leaving Jonathan Quick to start Saturday. Quick is a future Hall of Famer with 400 wins to his name, but he's also 39 and carrying a .901 save percentage. When you face a lot of shots, that's not ideal.

Fantilli won the Hobey Baker award as a freshman and then was the third-overall pick in 2023. His rookie season was fine (good for an age-18 campaign). While this season started slow, he's picked it up since Sean Monahan went out. He has eight goals, eight assists and 51 shots on net over his last 17 games. Last year was Voronkov's rookie season as well, and he had 18 goals and 34 points. He's up to 19 goals and 35 points this year, and that's in only 46 games compared to 75. The Russian has slowed down some, but he has 11 points and 46 shots on net over his last 16 outings. Johnson was a fifth-overall pick himself, and while he's taken longer to get going, he seems to have turned the corner. He has 14 points over his last 16 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. NYR ($7,300): I wanted to keep the Michigan love going (and it's not because I grew up rooting for the Wolverines, I assure you). Werenski missed a game recently. That's concerning with his injury history. Fortunately, he only missed one game and returned with an assist while playing nearly a half-hour of the contest. He has 58 points through 54 games and has put a remarkable 201 shots on target. I think he'll be busy against a Rangers team that is in the bottom five in shots on net allowed per contest.

Thomas Harley, DAL at SJS ($6,500): Harley is a 23-year-old who is now skating with the top power-play unit, so I'm hoping he'll still have his legs Saturday after playing Friday. What I do know is that he has 27 points and 111 shots on net through 52 games. He also has a great matchup. The Sharks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest, which is why I'd still be down to roster Harley.

Vince Dunn, SEA at CGY ($5,300): Dunn has 10 goals and 14 assists, which is good for a defenseman who has been healthy all year. The thing is, Dunn hasn't been healthy all year, so he's done that in 36 games. Don't think he's slowing down either, as he's put 35 shots on net over his last 11 contests. The Flames are below average at killing penalties and preventing shots as is, but the RotoWire projected starting goalie grid also has Dan Vladar in line to start this one. He would be up in Calgary's quasi-rotation, and Dustin Wolf has had a couple of poor starts in a row. The RotoWire grid is very reliable, so I am approaching this game like Vladar will be in net. To that end, Vladar has a .888 save percentage for the year.

