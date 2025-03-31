NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the end of March as we know it, and if you want to feel fine, it'd be good to win some NHL DFS contests. Monday features four games on the slate, with the first pucks dropping at 7 p.m. EDT. Let's end the month with gusto! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

No team is on the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday. Two are on the first leg, but it would be a surprise if the Flames didn't go with Dustin Wolf against Colorado and save Dan Vladar for Utah. As for Nashville, well, Juuse Saros has been below average again, so that goaltending situation doesn't really matter.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. CGY ($8,400): With more to play for, and a better team in front of him, Blackwood has been stellar since escaping San Jose. Through 33 games with Colorado the netminder has a 2.14 GAA and .919 save percentage. The bottom-four in goals per contest is all but set for the season. Since I mentioned that, you can probably surmise the Flames are one of those teams.

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. NAS ($7,800): Free from the tyranny of John Tortorella, the Flyers' offense has taken off. Now, the good vibes haven't rubbed off on Ersson, but at least the odds of him getting wins have increased. Plus, this matchup is a good one for the Swede. Having averaged 2.52 goals per game, Nashville is in line to deliver an all-time disappointing end result and finish last on that front.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Tyson Foerster, PHI vs. NAS ($5,000): Foerster was stuck in a goal drought, but he's now got a goal in two straight games. Hmm…what changed on that front? I know I'm throwing a lot of shade at Torts, but to be fair, it's only because he deserves it. As previously mentioned, it's been a tumultuous season for Saros. His .906 save percentage last year was a concern, but this season that number is now down to .897.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Stars at Kraken

Matt Duchene (C - $5,800), Mikael Granlund (W - $4,800), Mason Marchment (W - $4,200)

The Kraken have a 3.23 GAA, and the team has seen Joey Daccord fall off a cliff over the last month or so. Ten times in his last 12 outings he's allowed at least three goals. Seattle is now officially eliminated from the playoffs, which doesn't tend to be good for morale and effort. With Tyler Seguin sidelined for much of the season, the duo of Duchene and Marchment were missing a reliable third member for Dallas' second line. Then, the club dealt for Granlund, and the trio is cooking.

Duchene has been even better than last season (and also luckier, as his 20.1 percent shooting shows) as he's tallied 28 goals and 46 assists. His goal scoring has slowed down, but he has nine assists to go with three goals over his last 12 outings. Granlund was producing quite well with the Sharks in a sizable role, but he's stayed productive even with a slight drop in ice time playing for a better team. He has 16 points in 22 games, and that's on 12.5 percent shooting that is entirely sustainable. It's Marchment who's really regained his form as of late. On the year he has 40 points in 55 games, but he has four goals and five assists in his last 11 contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL at SEA ($6,700): Playing in a sizeable role with Miro Heiskanen out injured, Harley has 17 points in his last 16 games. Additionally, seven times in his last 11 contests he's tallied at least three shots on net, significant for a defenseman. The Kraken are average at allowing shots on net, but the goaltending is decidedly below average. Daccord has an .876 save percentage over his last 12 games.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. MIN ($5,000): Hughes missed one game, but then returned to the lineup and picked up a power-play assist. That gives him eight points with the extra man in his last 12 games. Power-play time would be to Hughes' benefit Monday, even more so than usual. The Wild have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.