Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Skid continues Wednesday

Luukkonen allowed two goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Luukkonen didn't get any goal support for over 55 minutes, and it was an empty-netter that set the Rangers apart. The Sabres scored once after that Adam Fox tally to make it the decisive goal. Luukkonen is 0-4-2 during his six-game losing streak, but this was one of his better performances during the skid. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 8-8-3 with a 2.79 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 20 starts this season. The Sabres have a brutal back-to-back ahead with road games Saturday against the Capitals and Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.