Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting in Montreal

Luukkonen will defend the road net against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports report.

Luukkonen has surrendered 23 goals on 209 shots during his seven-game (0-5-2) winless skid. He has posted a record of 8-9-3 with one shutout, a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 24th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.