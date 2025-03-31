Uvis Balinskis News: Goes quiet on offense

Balinskis' point drought reached nine games in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Balinskis has 10 hits, eight blocked shots, eight shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in that span. He's safe in the lineup until Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) returns, but Balinskis offers minimal fantasy value in a third-pairing role with little power-play usage. He's at 15 points, 82 shots on net, 66 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 67 appearances this season.