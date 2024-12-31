Vasily Podkolzin News: Adds helper in win

Podkolzin logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Podkolzin notched an assist for the second time in three contests. While he didn't score in December, he logged five assists, 21 shots and 26 hits over 13 outings while maintaining his second-line spot. The physical winger is up to 13 points, 55 shots on net, 81 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 37 games this season. Podkolzin maintains deep-league appeal in fantasy since he's seeing even-strength minutes alongside Leon Draisaitl.