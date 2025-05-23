NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one NHL game on Friday as Dallas tries to extend its series lead at home to 2-0 over Edmonton. It's a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's my lineup for the lone matchup.

CAPTAIN

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. EDM ($15,000): Oettinger is 9-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage during the playoffs and stopped 24 of 27 shots against the Oilers on Wednesday. He also went 2-1-0 against Edmonton in the regular season.

FLEX

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at DAL ($10,400): Draisaitl was in on all three of Edmonton's Game 1 markers with a goal and two assists. The superstar has so far contributed six goals and 13 assists through 12 postseason outings with his 19 points putting him one behind Mikko Rantanen for the league lead.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at DAL ($9,000): I'll once again select both goaltenders in the single-game DFS format to allow for guaranteed points. Skinner gave up five goals on 27 shots on Wednesday, but was strong from his final two appearances the previous round as he shut out the Golden Knights in both.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. EDM ($8,200): Johnston is due to break out after not finding the scoresheet over the last four games. After all, he notched 33 goals and 38 assists during the regular season while registering eight playoff points so far.

Kasperi Kapanen, EDM at FLA ($3,200): Kapanen potted the OT winner in Game 5 versus Vegas to push the Oilers into the Conference Finals. He's also skating on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, making him a nice bargain pick on your DFS lineups.

Cody Ceci, DAL vs. EDM ($4,200): Ceci offers value as he blocks a lot of shots. The former Oiler has produced three assists and 22 blocked shots during the postseason.

