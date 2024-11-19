Vasily Podkolzin News: Snaps seven-game point drought

Podkolzin picked two apples Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Podkolzin snapped a seven-game point drought with the helpers and looked like a natural playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The winger has high-end potential and could become a fantasy star if he can show some consistency with the Oilers' big two. He'll need to start shooting more, though -- Podkolzin hasn't scored a goal since the 2022-23 season, and he has just 27 shots in 20 games this campaign. Still, it was a big game for the talented winger, who was plus-2 and had two takeaways, three hits and three blocks.