Viktor Arvidsson News: Distributes three assists

Arvidsson notched three assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Despite consistent top-six minutes, Arvidsson's Oilers tenure got off to a silent start -- he had no points over his first seven games with the team. The 31-year-old got on the scoresheet Friday, helping out on tallies by Leon Draisiatl, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm. Arvidsson has added 15 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances. He's topped the 50-point mark in three of his 10 NHL campaigns, and a top-six role in Edmonton is a good spot to pick up offense, but Arvidsson is still working on chemistry with his new teammates.