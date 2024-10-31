Viktor Arvidsson News: Scores early in win

Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Arvidsson opened the season with no goals over 10 games, but it didn't take him long to strike in his 11th appearance. He scored just 37 seconds into the first period, earning his fourth point of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Predators. He's collected 25 shots on net, five hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 2024-25. Look for Arvidsson to feature alongside Leon Draisaitl on the top line while Connor McDavid (ankle) is out.