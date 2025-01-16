Viktor Arvidsson News: Scores in Thursday's win

Arvidsson scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Arvidsson has two goals and four helpers over his last seven outings. His tally late in the first period Thursday sparked the Oilers' comeback from a three-goal deficit. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and 15 points through 30 contests this season, matching his total from 18 appearances with the Kings in 2023-24. Arvidsson has added 73 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 2024-25 while often playing in a second-line role.