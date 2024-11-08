Fantasy Hockey
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Husso was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the Red Wings are dealing with a flu bug going around the team. As such, the decision to bring up Husso could be an indication that Alex Lyon, who is scheduled to start, or Cam Talbot is under the weather ahead of Friday's matchup with Toronto. Either way, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting Husso to feature against the Leafs on Friday -- though with a back-to-back, it's not out of the question that he would be pressed into service versus the Rangers at home Saturday.

